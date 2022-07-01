Advertisement

Legal Aid Justice Center ready to help as eviction protections end

Legal Aid Justice Center
Legal Aid Justice Center
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Some eviction protections are officially over in Virginia.

Landlords now only have to give five days notice before evicting a tenant, as opposed to the fourteen that were in place since the beginning of the pandemic.

Experts say rental assistance funds are running out too. Virginia’s Legal Aid Justice Center says this is already leading to an increase in eviction court filings, especially in Charlottesville and Richmond.

“The tenant should always show up to court and always call Legal Aid because there are ways to fight these evictions, even now that the law has changed. But what will happen if they don’t go to court, or if they lose their court case, eventually the landlord gets the right to lock them out making the family homeless,” Senior attorney with the Legal Aid Justice Center Victoria Horrock said.

If you are in the Charlottesville area and need help with an eviction case, you can call the Legal Aid Justice Center. Its number is 434-977-0553.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A Virginia ABC store has closed after the roommate of an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Five new alcohol laws going into effect July 1
According to court documents, Jilliyn Rae-Anne Monger an employee of the Elkton Area Community...
Elkton employee files criminal complaint against town’s Vice Mayor
Beginning in early July, the entire Shenandoah Valley will be added to the Virginia Department...
Spotted Lantern Fly quarantine zone expanded across the Valley
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
On Thursday night the Elkton Town Council held a special meeting to discuss the filling of two...
Tempers flare at Elkton Town Council meeting

Latest News

Photo of Meems Bottom bridge provided by VDOT
Meems Bottom Bridge reopens in Shenandoah County
Nearly one week after the U.S. Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion funds...
Blue Ridge Abortion Fund sees rise in donations, volunteers one week after Roe overturned
Missing man
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing Staunton man
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,393 Friday