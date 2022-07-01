Meems Bottom Bridge reopens in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The historic Meems Bottom Bridge on Route 720 (Wissler Road) in Shenandoah County has reopened to limited vehicular traffic. The covered bridge was closed in November 2021 due to damage from repeated strikes by oversized vehicles.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reopened the bridge this week following repairs and refurbishing work.

Multiple signs on both sides of the structure advise motorists that vehicles are limited to 10 feet in height, 12 feet in width, and a weight of 13 tons. Vehicles of this size or larger are prohibited from traveling on the bridge.

In 2018 signs and overhead clearance bars were installed with suspended chains to alert drivers of oversized vehicles approaching the bridge. Despite these warning devices, the bridge was struck 11 times between 2019 and 2021. Due to the risk of permanent damage to the historic structure, future vehicle strikes may force VDOT to close the bridge to all but pedestrian traffic.

The Meems Bottom Bridge, located just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) near Mount Jackson, dates back to 1894 and is on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.

