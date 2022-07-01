Advertisement

Multiple officers wounded in deadly Kentucky barricade situation, authorities say

Several Kentucky officers were reported injured by barricaded gunman who later surrendered on Thursday in Allen, Kentucky. (Source: WYMT/CNN)
By Sarah Sager and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Law enforcement officers remained on the scene Friday morning of a deadly shooting situation in Allen that involves multiple victims from different agencies, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said.

He said several officers have been taken to different hospitals. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department posted on social media early Friday morning that the incident was deadly. There is no word on the number of those involved who died.

Hunt said deputies were attempting to serve a court-issued warrant when the incident started Thursday evening. As of 9:30 p.m., he said the suspect was still barricaded. At a news briefing, Kentucky State Police reported the suspect is in custody.

Video shows police activity in Allen City, Kentucky, after officers were wounded Thursday. (Facebook/Kerigan Martin/CNN)

The sheriff said the suspect opened fire when officers responded. State police said the incident started around 6 p.m.

That area of Allen, located near the junction of U.S. 23 and state Route 1428, is closed off for miles around. Earlier Thursday night, the sheriff said he was hoping for a peaceful resolution to the situation.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asked for prayers for officers and family involved in the situation.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that it’s extending thoughts and prayers to KSP, all Floyd County law enforcement, the first responders, dispatchers and the Allen community.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Louisville tweeted that its Ashland and London offices are responding to a shooting scene and armed barricaded person.

Officers from throughout the region, some from as far away as Ashland, responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning in early July, the entire Shenandoah Valley will be added to the Virginia Department...
Spotted Lantern Fly quarantine zone expanded across the Valley
A Virginia ABC store has closed after the roommate of an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Five new alcohol laws going into effect July 1
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
The Page County woman was charged back in January after making an oral threat at a Page County...
Amelia King charged with disorderly conduct following threat to Page County School Board
Cameron Isaiah Bahle and Ja’Quez Eshaun Jerome Brown.
Man accused of 2020 Staunton murder appears in court

Latest News

Several Kentucky officers were reported injured by barricaded gunman who later surrendered on...
RAW: Police respond to shooting in Allen, Kentucky
Video shows police activity in Allen City, Kentucky, on Thursday.
VIDEO: Police activity seen after officers hurt in Kentucky barricade situation
Birthdays and Anniversaries - July 1-3
Birthdays and Anniversaries - July 1-3
On Thursday night the Elkton Town Council held a special meeting to discuss the filling of two...
Tempers flair at Elkton town council meeting