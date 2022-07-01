Northbound I-81 overnight closure July 6 for Harrisonburg overpass bridge work

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 are scheduled to be closed for emergency bridge repairs at Harrisonburg from 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, to 7 a.m. Thursday, July 7.

The overnight closure allows contractors to remove a damaged beam from the westbound Route 33 (East Market Street) bridge over I-81 near mile marker 247.4. All work is weather permitting.

On the night of July 6, the I-81 northbound left lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the staging of heavy equipment. The full closure of I-81 northbound will be from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Northbound I-81 traffic will detour at exit 247A (Harrisonburg/Elkton) and follow Route 33 east to Country Club Road. Motorists will turn left on Country Club Road, left on Terri Drive, and then right on Route 33 to the I-81 northbound on-ramp. State and local law enforcement will assist with the detour.

I-81 northbound motorists may also use an alternate route by taking exit 245 (Port Republic Road) and following Port Republic Road east to Route 280 (Stone Spring Road). Motorists will turn left on Route 280 and then left on Route 33 to the I-81 northbound on-ramp.

The Route 33 overpass bridge was recently damaged when it was struck by an over-height vehicle. The beam is under the right shoulder of westbound Route 33, and concrete barriers prevent traffic from using the shoulder.

Full replacement of the bridge is part of a larger construction project at I-81 exit 247, which is scheduled to begin later this year.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information are available by dialing 511 or clicking here.

