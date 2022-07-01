Advertisement

‘Princess and the Frog’ rebranding for Splash Mountain coming in 2024

Disney confirmed Friday that its popular but controversial Splash Mountain ride will be...
Disney confirmed Friday that its popular but controversial Splash Mountain ride will be transformed and renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure.(Source: Disney via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney’s popular but controversial ride Splash Mountain is getting a complete overhaul.

Disney confirmed Friday that the decades-old ride at both Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California will soon get a refresh.

The new ride will be based on the animated film “The Princess and the Frog,” which features Disney’s first Black princess, Tiana.

Details about the reimagined ride were announced Friday at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Disney will transform Splash Mountain into a Mardi Gras celebration, and the new name will be Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The ride was originally based on the controversial Disney film “Song of the South,” which critics say portrays racial stereotypes.

The grand opening for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set for late 2024.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Virginia ABC store has closed after the roommate of an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Five new alcohol laws going into effect July 1
According to court documents, Jilliyn Rae-Anne Monger an employee of the Elkton Area Community...
Elkton employee files criminal complaint against town’s Vice Mayor
Beginning in early July, the entire Shenandoah Valley will be added to the Virginia Department...
Spotted Lantern Fly quarantine zone expanded across the Valley
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
On Thursday night the Elkton Town Council held a special meeting to discuss the filling of two...
Tempers flare at Elkton Town Council meeting

Latest News

A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday...
Holiday-travel chaos: Airlines brace for huge weekend crowds
VFW holds drive-by parade for senior care facilities in Staunton and Augusta
VFW holds drive-by parade for senior care facilities in Staunton and Augusta
Holiday Travel
Holiday Travel
With the hottest months of the year upon us, first responders are reminding people to...
Safety measures from first responders to prevent leaving child or pets in hot car