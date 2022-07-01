VFW holds drive-by parade for senior care facilities in Staunton and Augusta

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars and other local organizations held a drive-by parade Friday morning through Staunton and Augusta County.

The parade drove past nine senior care facilities to spread the Fourth of July holiday spirit.

“Fourth of July means a lot to our seniors who are in the care facilities and being able to have a little spirit of the holiday brought to them means a lot,” Melissa Patrick, commander of VFW District 11, said.

The Mustang Club, Corvette Club, and Intermot Military Vehicle Club, along with three VFW posts rode in the parade with their hands and American flags waving.

Patrick said it means just as much to the veterans driving in the parade as it does to the seniors who get to watch.

“It’s important to us to be able to give back to the community and to give back to the generations that lived through WWII and the Korean War,” Patrick said.

This celebration started when the Veterans Day parade in Staunton was canceled in 2020 due to COVID.

Since then organizers decided to expand the parade to the Fourth of July holiday.

“Residents of these various facilities in their younger days they were people who helped make America as great as it is and so you know we owe them some respect and support,” Patrick said.

At Brightview Baldwin Park in Staunton, seniors were outside eagerly awaiting the arrival of the parade.

“Seeing the smiles breaking out on peoples faces and so on, you’d have a sense for what it means,” Patrick said.

