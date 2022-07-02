Advertisement

CUTE: Bear cub rescued after head gets stuck in plastic container

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission reported a bear cub was rescued after its head...
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission reported a bear cub was rescued after its head was stuck in a plastic container.(NC Wildlife Resources Commission)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A bear cub was rescued in North Carolina after a plastic container was stuck on its head.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission posted photos of the cub on its Facebook page.

A mother is next to her cub with a plastic food container stuck on its head.
A mother is next to her cub with a plastic food container stuck on its head.(NC Wildlife Resources Commission)

It happened in Asheville, when the cub was climbing up a tree with the container on its head as its mother stood nearby.

The cub was first seen in a tree when officials realized there was a plastic container stuck on...
The cub was first seen in a tree when officials realized there was a plastic container stuck on its head.(NC Wildlife Resources Commission)

A biologist was able to remove the container without harming the animal.

The cub was reunited with its mother and began nursing shortly after.

To help prevent these issues, authorities advise campers to secure food and trash by recycling and to remove bird feeders when bears are active.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday night the Elkton Town Council held a special meeting to discuss the filling of two...
Tempers flare at Elkton Town Council meeting
According to court documents, Jilliyn Rae-Anne Monger an employee of the Elkton Area Community...
Elkton employee files criminal complaint against town’s Vice Mayor
On I-81 at mile marker 238.3 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a...
Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 cleared
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
Missing man
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing Staunton man

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions
Police found 166,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside the tire.
Police find 166,000 fentanyl pills stuffed inside spare tire
Tim Turcotte, owner of Esan Thai Eastport in Southeast Portland, found his window on the roof...
Portland food cart owner searching for help after thieves break in
Local Baseball Scoreboard: Friday, July 1
Local Baseball Scoreboard: Friday, July 1