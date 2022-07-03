Dayton American Legion rededicates Lady Liberty statue in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Dayton American Legion, Post 27, held a rededication ceremony for the Lady Liberty statue in Harrisonburg Saturday evening.

The statue is a World War I monument that honors and remembers those from Rockingham County who died in the war.

”In 1924 when the statue was dedicated, over 200 mourners appeared to honor our men. May it be so always that we not forget what they gave for liberty and I don’t need to look far for the heroes right here that have also given for liberty,” Marsha Garst, the Commonwealth’s Attorney said.

The ceremony began with war songs, followed by keynote speakers, and ended with the reading of the 49 names engraved on the statue, the 21-gun salute, and the playing of TAPS.

“To make sure that the next generation understands that better hospitals, better benefits, better services for those that have sacrificed are necessary,” Garst said.

According to the Dayton American Legion, the Lady Liberty statue has been restored and will now receive perpetual care every three years.

“For the American Legion this statue would’ve fallen into disarray, people forgetting it, the 49 war veterans, let it never be so that we forget our veterans,” Garst said.

The Lady Liberty statue is located at the split of South Main Street and Liberty Street in Harrisonburg.

