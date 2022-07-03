Advertisement

VSP asks for help with fatal pedestrian crash in Warren County

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are asking for help with a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 66 in Warren County.

Police said it happened Sunday at 3 a.m. at the 14 mile marker, about a mile from the Front Royal exit on I-66.

A man was hit in the eastbound lane. The vehicle that hit him did pull over and remained on scene. There was another vehicle already on the shoulder with two Hispanic men standing outside of it. When the other driver approached the men, they got into their vehicle, a 4-door sedan, and drove off.

The man who was hit died at the scene. He is Hispanic and believed to be in his mid-20s and possibly Honduran, based on information found on him at the scene.

The man was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for positive identification, examination and autopsy. It is possible that the pedestrian had been in the sedan prior to being struck.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information related to this incident and/or the deceased male is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 540-829-7766 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

