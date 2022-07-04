Advertisement

Declaration of Independence read in Harrisonburg for Fourth of July

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For 27 years straight, the Hatmaker family, along with the Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, have stood on the steps of Court Square in Harrisonburg to read the Declaration of Independence on the Fourth of July.

”The history really goes back 246 years when they signed the Declaration of Independence so we want to keep that out in front,” Wes Dove, president of the Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, said. “While we may not have a perfect nation, I believe this is the best one on earth so that’s why we want to make sure it’s in the public view.”

The reading of the Declaration of Independence was followed by the listing of names of the contributors to the Declaration and a gun salute.

”We can have different opinions of different things but there’s a lot of great and we want to honor the men and women that sacrificed so much to be able to give us those opportunities to have what we have today,” Dove said.

Crowds pulled up their lawn chairs as miniature American flags were handed out while they listened to the annual reading.

