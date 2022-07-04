Earth reaches its furthest distance from the sun this week

(WHSV) - A very quiet first full week of July up in the sky but something interesting will happen at the beginning of this week besides the sun rising later than 6am by the end of the week.

Losing Daylight

We will be losing 7 minutes of daylight over the course of this week. By Monday, July 11th, we’ll have 14 hours and 39 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 21 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise moves from 5:56 am to 6:01 am while sunset moves from 8:42 pm to 8:40 pm. The next time the sun will rise earlier than 6am will be May 21st, 2023.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Monday, July 4th, 2:46 am 2 min 25° above N above NNE Saturday, July 9th, 5:12 am 5 min 19° above NNW above ENE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time First Quarter Moon Wednesday, July 6th, 10:14 pm Full Moon Wednesday, July 13th, 2:37 pm Third Quarter Moon Wednesday, July 20th, 10:18 am New Moon Thursday, July 28th, 1:54 pm

Next Full Moon

The next full moon will be Wednesday, July 13th at 2:37 pm and is known as the Buck Moon. This roots from Native Americans as male deer begin to regrow their antlers typically in July. Some other names for this full moon include the Thunder Moon, due to the summer storms in the month. It is also known as the Hay Moon, because of July being hay harvest.

Other Interesting Events

On Monday, July 4th at 3am, the Earth will reach aphelion. This is when the Earth is at its greatest distance from the sun in its annual cycle. The Earth will be 94.51 million miles from the sun at its greatest distance. The Earth will reach its closest point to the sun on January 4th, 2023.

