Local fire-rescue crews seeing increased calls during July 4 celebrations

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Local fire-rescues crews said on Independence Day and the preceding days, they see an uptick in calls.

There’s an increase in emergencies like fires from firework mishaps, car crashes and heat-related illnesses. Local first responders said you should make sure to drink plenty of water, spend time in the shade and be very careful with fireworks.

“We can see an increase in burns because people aren’t using proper precautions with fireworks, either when they’re lighting them, or sparklers. Even though they’re out there, they can still be dangerous,” said Lt. Travis Moyers with Augusta County Fire-Rescue.

Especially when it’s so hot, make sure to listen to your body if you get too hot.

“Normally we see an increase in medical calls with dehydration and weather emergencies, people being out in the hot weather, not drinking enough water,” said Moyers.

Never light fireworks inside and pay attention to where the fireworks are pointed. Moyers also said you should check local ordinances to make sure what you’re lighting is legal.

Fire Chief Emeritus for Swoope Volunteer Fire Company said during July 4th celebrations, alcohol is often readily flowing. Since alcohol impairs judgment, it can become dangerous around fireworks. Also, it makes it difficult to regulate body temperature.

