Advertisement

Made in America: bill would require American flags to carry the label

The exhibit, titled “From War to Words – A visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers,” is a...
The exhibit, titled “From War to Words – A visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers,” is a partnership with CreatiVets. The 22-piece collection consists of 11 portraits of wounded veterans accompanied by 11 graphic representations of the songs written by the featured veterans.(Storyblocks)
By David Ade
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Made in America, a bipartisan group of senators say that should be stitched on American flags.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), said, “When taxpayers dollars are involved the work should be done in the United States.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), said, “Only 50% of a flag has to be made in America. Right. That doesn’t make any sense.”

Brown and Scott are joined in cosponsoring the All-American Flag Act by Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine), and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

According to the lawmakers, the bipartisan legislation would require the federal government to only buy flags completely produced and manufactured in the United States.

Colin Grabow, from the Cato Institute, criticizes the bipartisan bill.

Grabow said, “I think that there’s some superficial appeal here. But if you dig a little bit deeper, you see that’s really misguided.”

Grabow also said the government should be more concerned about reducing cost, especially at a time when families are feeling the impact of rising gas and food prices.

He said, “If you pass this law, this means that flags are going to cost more. They cost more. That means more expenditures by the government. That means either higher taxes or they’ll have to cut spending for some other place to to produce these flags.

Companion legislation in the House is led by Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IIl) and cosponsored by Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Man arrested after threats made toward Stanley Food Lion
In downtown Harrisonburg Saturday afternoon, hundreds walked in a protest to protect...
March for reproductive rights takes place in Harrisonburg
VSP asks for help with fatal pedestrian crash in Warren County
UVA Health (FILE)
New Virginia bills in effect could make bills from UVA Health more affordable
On Thursday night the Elkton Town Council held a special meeting to discuss the filling of two...
Tempers flare at Elkton Town Council meeting

Latest News

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has tasked a team of conservative lawmakers to come up with a...
Virginia’s governor pushes 15-week abortion ban proposal
Independents Marshall Orenic and Rick Nagel are joining Democrats Dany Fleming and Monica...
Two independents seek seats on Harrisonburg City Council
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
Ben Cline has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Virginia’s 6th Congressional...
Incumbent Ben Cline wins 6th district in Republican primary