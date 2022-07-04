Advertisement

VSP investigating July 4 crash in Rockingham County

Virginia State Police.
Virginia State Police.(400tmax via canva)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Just after 2 p.m. on the Fourth of July, Virginia State Police responded to a crash along the 1900 block of Rinacas Corner Road in Rockingham County.

According to VSP, two people were transported from the scene, with one flown to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.

On Rt. 601 in Rockingham County near the Page County line, motorists can expect delays due to this crash, according to VDOT. All north and south lanes are closed.

Route 601 will be closed at Route 600 (Batman Rd) and Route 602 (E Point Rd).

The crash remains under investigation.

