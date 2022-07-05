Conservation experts warn of dangers firework debris can bring

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Fireworks often serve as the big finale to many people’s Fourth of July holidays. They bring people together at parks and cookouts for the show in the sky.

However, experts say fireworks are can be harmful to the environment.

”Bigger issues for fireworks environmentally are actually particulate matter so they will make air quality a little bit worse and some of those elements and the metals that they use to get the explosives just right or the colors the way they want will end up in our surface water,” Wren Frueh, office manager and program coordinator at Valley Conservation Council, said.

Valley Conservation Council said what they leave behind can impact wildlife and the air we breathe.

Just like our pets, wild animals can also panic when fireworks go off.

However, the big displays mostly impact nocturnal animals who use echolocation to navigate at night.

“Just how like pets don’t like fireworks we see similar things with wildlife where it will cause them to panic,” Frueh said. “Nocturnal animals especially bats that rely on echolocation to navigate around the flashing light and sound can mess up their every day every night patterns.”

Frueh said when planning for next year’s Fourth of July, make sure the fireworks you’re getting are approved by the state of Virginia. Those not approved have even more harmful chemicals in them.

”Just like if you... if there were to be a large fire and then the next day the air quality would be a little bit worse it’s pretty similar with fireworks especially if you get a lot of large firework displays all at the same time,” Frueh said.

