Fire crews respond to propane tank explosion in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, July 3 at approximately 5:15 p.m., the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company along with Elkton and Stanley Vol Fire Co was dispatched to the 600 block of 10th Street for a reported structure fire.

First arriving units found a single-story residence with heavy fire showing from the rear of the home. The fire was quickly contained and all three cats were rescued from within the residence.

Company 70 thanks McGaheysville Fire for providing manpower for the overhaul and Luray Fire for covering the station.

