Laurel Ridge CC Medical Laboratory Technology Program now nationally accredited

MIDDLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) - Just one year after Laurel Ridge Community College’s first medical lab technician graduates earned their degrees, the program has become nationally accredited.

The accreditation is good for five years and means the school has the necessary faculty, sequence of classes, and both internship and externship opportunities at area hospitals.

Students take courses in topics like phlebotomy, immunology, and chemistry along with clinical experiences alongside current professionals.

The MLT program currently has a 100% employment rate, and the director says it’s an honor to see students and the school be recognized.

“It proves that what we’re doing is actually worthwhile. It means that our graduates are not only able to go out and start working as MLTs. But it means that have successfully this B.O.C. or Board of Certification exam,” MLT Program Director Kate Gochenour said.

The CDC says 70% of medical decisions rely on lab test results like those performed by MLTs, and 14 billion lab tests are ordered every year. To learn more about the program, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.