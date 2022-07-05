Local chess organization seeing growing success in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In May, WHSV looked at an organization that through games and storytelling is teaching kids in the Valley the game of chess.

Chess at 3 wrapped up its first summer camps in partnership with the JMU Youth Program, and will continue throughout the summer, as well as an after-school program in the fall.

Kids as young as three years old learn piece movements based on characters and stories they listen to before setting up their boards. The regional director for the program says the camp saw kids’ confidence in the game increase.

“It’s really cool to see them absorbing the knowledge and then also you know there are so many other benefits from learning with Story Time chess at this age just developmentally so it’s just been really fun to put a lot of that into practice,” Chess at 3 Regional Director Sarah Stevens said.

