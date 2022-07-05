Police say bomb threat at Shenandoah University not credible
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - Local law enforcement received a threat of a bomb at Shenandoah University’s Halpin-Harrison Hall Tuesday.
SU issued an emergency alert at 12:03 p.m., and delivered an all-clear message to the university community at 12:20 p.m. after it was deemed by local law enforcement that the threat was not credible.
Authorities continue to search the West Virginia University campus in response to a similar threat Tuesday.
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.