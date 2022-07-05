Police say bomb threat at Shenandoah University not credible

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - Local law enforcement received a threat of a bomb at Shenandoah University’s Halpin-Harrison Hall Tuesday.

SU issued an emergency alert at 12:03 p.m., and delivered an all-clear message to the university community at 12:20 p.m. after it was deemed by local law enforcement that the threat was not credible.

Authorities continue to search the West Virginia University campus in response to a similar threat Tuesday.

