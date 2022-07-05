Advertisement

Police say bomb threat at Shenandoah University not credible

Shenandoah University's James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center
Shenandoah University's James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center(Shenandoah University)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - Local law enforcement received a threat of a bomb at Shenandoah University’s Halpin-Harrison Hall Tuesday.

SU issued an emergency alert at 12:03 p.m., and delivered an all-clear message to the university community at 12:20 p.m. after it was deemed by local law enforcement that the threat was not credible.

Authorities continue to search the West Virginia University campus in response to a similar threat Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Man arrested after threats made toward Stanley Food Lion
Virginia State Police.
VSP investigating July 4 crash in Rockingham County
Marcus Cohan hugs mom for first time in nine years.
Man gets chance to hug his mom after nine years
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
This morning the Happy Birthday America parade passed through Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton after...
Locals welcome back “Happy Birthday America” celebrations

Latest News

West Virginia University
WVU closes downtown campus for bomb threat
Flags from nations all over the world were flown at Turner Pavilion for World Refugee Day.
Community Spotlight: Church World Service
Laurel Ridge CC MLT student in lab
Laurel Ridge CC Medical Laboratory Technology Program now nationally accredited
First arriving units found a single-story residence with heavy fire showing from the rear of...
Fire crews respond to propane tank explosion in Shenandoah