Valley experts give advice on coping with fears after recent mass shootings

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Given all the recent mass shootings, including over the holiday weekend, many may be feeling uneasy about going out in public.

Mo Bowler with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board said after two years of a pandemic and the wave of gun violence across the country, if you have new fears about going into public places, those feelings are validated and you’re not alone in them.

“If you’re feeling this way it’s likely that other people in your family or your community or friend group are also experiencing some level of fear or anxiety or uncertainty,” Bowler said.

She said there is a balance between staying informed and staying aware and it’s important to not over-saturate yourself in social media during these times.

”My saying is usually drink before you’re thirsty when it comes to mental health so when you’re feeling good you still need to be doing things that are gonna help you stay in that place for as long as you’re able,” Bowler said.

When it comes to easing anxieties in public, Bowler said to go with people you know and trust and make sure you have your cell phone fully charged as well.

“It’s important to know when we’re over-saturating ourselves with things that are leading us to have anxiety that’s persisting beyond just reading or watching that news segment,” Bowler said.

If you do have to attend a public gathering, Bowler has some advice on how to cope while you’re there.

”Taking deep breaths, being aware of your body when you’re starting to feel your heart rate going up, pulse starting the racing thoughts happening, start by taking some counted deep breaths in,” Bowler said.

She said if you begin to feel overwhelmed at the moment don’t be afraid to talk it out with the people you’re with. Sometimes that’s enough to release some of the anxiety in itself.

“Be patient with yourself, if going to a concert feels too big to you right now start with some small things go to a local fair or an event in a place that’s more familiar to you in your community,” Bowler said.

Bowler said if you need somewhere to start the conversation don’t hesitate to reach out to local resources, such as the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.