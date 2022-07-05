Valley housing shortage persists; local commission begins study to examine issues

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For people looking to move, transporting heavy furniture isn’t the most difficult part.

Too often, it’s actually finding a place to live, which is true for much of the country.

The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) recently wrapped up listening sessions where they learned about housing struggles in each locality. Most localities said it’s not just affordable housing that’s lacking, but all housing.

“A lot of our local governments were talking about how they have vacant mid-level manager positions or higher salary positions and people aren’t able to move to the area because they simply can’t find housing,” said Olivia Raines, Housing Program Manager for CSPDC.

That has local government looking toward policies that may bring more housing to the area, since there aren’t many large-scale developers in the region.

“A lot of the responsibility falls to private and nonprofit housing developers. We have some great organizations in the region that are doing that work,” Raines said.

The Commission is working on an extensive survey spanning two years that will break down housing inventory, but it will also look at smaller details of the housing shortage.

“It will look at the impact of Airbnbs and short-term rentals on affordable housing inventory and prices,” Raines said. “It will look at the impact of students on housing affordability and inventory.”

That survey will end in Spring 2024, but CSPDC will have updates available before that.

“We’re going to look at pay scales across all occupations in the region and compare what those workers can afford and compare that to what’s actually available to see how supply is keeping pace with demand across a range of income levels,” said Raines.

Even when housing is available, many often can’t afford it. The May 2022 Virginia Home Sale Report shows costs continue to climb.

The median sale price for a home in May was $401,082, rising almost 9% from a year ago. It’s the first time average costs rose above $400,000.

“Because the state’s inventory is so low and demand remains relatively strong, we do not expect that Virginia home prices will fall,” said Virginia REALTORS President Denise Ramey in a press release. “Rather, the price growth will likely moderate from the rapid pace of the last couple years as interest rates continue climbing, pushing more buyers on the sidelines.”

