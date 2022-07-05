Advertisement

Virginia Department of Corrections introduces new victim notification tool

The program is designed to alert crime victims of any change in the status of one or more inmates.
The program is designed to alert crime victims of any change in the status of one or more...
The program is designed to alert crime victims of any change in the status of one or more inmates.(File)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A unit within the Virginia Department of Corrections is introducing a new notification program for crime victims.

The Victim Services Unit recently launched Notification and Assistance for Victim Inclusion. It’s designed to alert crime victims of any change in the status of one or more inmates.

VADOC said users can register online to receive updates via email, text, phone, or mail as long as their perpetrator is incarcerated within the state’s department of corrections.

Then, crime victims can create their own online profile, and specify how and when they are notified concerning inmate status changes.

“The new system represents a dramatic move forward for VADOC’s Victim Services Unit as we continue to improve the support and resources we offer to crime victims,” said VADOC’s Victim Services Director Amber Leake. “NAAVI will provide the victims of crime in Virginia the opportunity to access all of the essential post-sentencing services and information they may need.”

The program will include updates on inmates who have been sentenced to serve 12 months or more and does not notify of status changes for probationers or parolees, or inmates housed in local or regional jails.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police.
VSP investigating July 4 crash in Rockingham County
First arriving units found a single-story residence with heavy fire showing from the rear of...
Shenandoah home destroyed in fire on Sunday
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
File photo of police lights.
Man arrested after threats made toward Stanley Food Lion
Marcus Cohan hugs mom for first time in nine years.
Man gets chance to hug his mom after nine years

Latest News

Overnight Forecast 7-5-22
Overnight Forecast 7-5-22
Planning Commission tables rezoning for Mauzy truck stop
Planning Commission tables rezoning for Mauzy truck stop
Rockingham County Schools summer meal program to begin next week
Rockingham County Schools summer meal program to begin next week
The Rockingham County Planning Commission met on Tuesday night and voted unanimously to table a...
Planning Commission tables rezoning for Mauzy truck stop
Rockingham County Public Schools will be launching its 2022 summer meal program next week.
Rockingham County Schools summer meal program to begin next week