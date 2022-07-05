Advertisement

What to do if you lost or found a pet during firework celebrations

Many animal shelters say the days after the Fourth of July are some of the busiest for them.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - Many animal shelters say the days after the Fourth of July are some of the busiest for them.

In the midst of kitten season, adding many pets to a shelter population can be an added stress for staff and residents.

As of Tuesday, July 5 at around 11:30, the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center had only gotten one stray in their care, but Dog Kennel Manager Erin Wiles said they’d seen many posts on social media and received several calls.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if stray animals do start to roll in and those phone calls do pick up as people find them and need to bring them in,” Wiles said.

Wiles recommends, if you find a pet, keeping it in your care until the owner can be located.

“It does seem like the community really took to holding onto the animals and posting on Facebook and kind of networking on their own, so I’m hopeful that could have kept at least a few of them out of the shelter,” she said.

If you find a pet, post clear photos of them on Facebook or Craigslist, especially on lost and found pet pages. You should also report the pet to your local animal control and speak with the shelter. If you’re able to, take the pet to the vet to see if they’re microchipped.

If you’ve lost a pet, check local shelters’ social media and websites, and call local animal control. Post pictures of your pet on Facebook or Craigslist.

Wiles said SVASC was able to get many of their dogs into homes, but now the cat room is nearing capacity.

“Cats are now kind of in that situation where we are having sometimes up to 10, 15 cats come into the shelter a day, which the shelter is just not set up to accommodate that amount of animals long term,” she said.

To see the strays in their custody, visit their website here or their Facebook page here. There’s also a page for lost pets: SVASC Lost and Found.

