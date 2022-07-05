WVU closes downtown campus for bomb threat

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (7/5/22 1:55 p.m.)

Officials said police will continue to search the area following a bomb threat.

Because there are many downtown buildings to search, authorities said it will take some time to completely survey the area for anything suspicious.

In the meantime, the campus will remain closed

UPDATE: Police continue to search the area. With many Downtown buildings to search, it will take some time to completely survey the area for anything suspicious.



Our next update will come following the completion of the search. — WVU Alert (@WVUalert) July 5, 2022

WVU has closed its downtown campus academic and administrative buildings and the Mountainlair in Morgantown following a bomb threat, officials said.

WVU officials said the threat was made by phone to the Morgantown Police Department.

The downtown campus is scheduled to reopen on a normal schedule on Wednesday, July 6.

The University has canceled an active shooter training exercise scheduled for this afternoon, a University spokeswoman told 5 News.

WVU is reporting a bomb threat on Downtown Campus. Out of an abundance of caution, Downtown Campus will be closed for remainder of day. Evacuate/ Avoid area. Follow @WVUalert. — WVU Alert (@WVUalert) July 5, 2022

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.