Advertisement

WVU closes downtown campus for bomb threat

West Virginia University
West Virginia University
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (7/5/22 1:55 p.m.)

Officials said police will continue to search the area following a bomb threat.

Because there are many downtown buildings to search, authorities said it will take some time to completely survey the area for anything suspicious.

In the meantime, the campus will remain closed

WVU has closed its downtown campus academic and administrative buildings and the Mountainlair in Morgantown following a bomb threat, officials said.

WVU officials said the threat was made by phone to the Morgantown Police Department.

The downtown campus is scheduled to reopen on a normal schedule on Wednesday, July 6.

The University has canceled an active shooter training exercise scheduled for this afternoon, a University spokeswoman told 5 News.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Man arrested after threats made toward Stanley Food Lion
Virginia State Police.
VSP investigating July 4 crash in Rockingham County
Marcus Cohan hugs mom for first time in nine years.
Man gets chance to hug his mom after nine years
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
This morning the Happy Birthday America parade passed through Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton after...
Locals welcome back “Happy Birthday America” celebrations

Latest News

Flags from nations all over the world were flown at Turner Pavilion for World Refugee Day.
Community Spotlight: Church World Service
Laurel Ridge CC MLT student in lab
Laurel Ridge CC Medical Laboratory Technology Program now nationally accredited
First arriving units found a single-story residence with heavy fire showing from the rear of...
Fire crews respond to propane tank explosion in Shenandoah
First arriving units found a single-story residence with heavy fire showing from the rear of...
Propane tank explosion