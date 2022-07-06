Broadway lifeguards recognized for helping unresponsive male

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue thanked three lifeguards at the Broadway Pool who on July 4 pulled a 20-year-old unresponsive male from the pool and rendered care until Fire Rescue personnel arrived.

The department said Brooklyn Collins, Malcolm Emswiler and Makenna Hardy did a fabulous job jumping into action when needed.

They presented the lifeguards with Exemplary Action awards.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.