The humidity and storms return

This week with our pattern that’s set up, we will be closely monitoring thunderstorm complexes that develop to our Northwest. These would move along the edge of high pressure set up along the center of the Country and it’s possible we can see remnants of thunderstorm clusters. These are not going to be forecasted well in advance. This is why once one forms we will monitor the track and timing closely. So it’s a week to check the local forecast daily.

WEDNESDAY: Some weakening showers and storms early morning moving from west to east over the Alleghenies from a storm complex to our northwest. More clouds than sun to start the day and very warm, muggy with temperatures rising into the 80s. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon with a few scattered showers and storms. No washout. There may be one or two storms on the strong to severe side otherwise the main severe threat stays south. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s and this is contingent on the cloud cover. If we have more sun, then highs would be closer to 90. With the humidity, it will feel much warmer.

Plenty of clouds for the evening and very warm with temperatures into the 70s. A few showers and storms will be around for the evening, turning more isolated after midnight. Very warm and oppressively humid overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures in the 70s. Scattered showers and storms throughout the day as a front stalls close to the area. Very warm and humid with highs around 80 and into the low 80s, fluctuating into the 70s with rain. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms throughout most of the evening and overnight. Locally heavy rainfall. Very warm and humid overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising in the 70s with showers mainly early. Right now we look to dry out in the afternoon and decreasing clouds. Still warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to start and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. More clouds than sun throughout the day with a few scattered showers and storms into the afternoon, no washout. Very warm and humid early. Then humidity decreasing in the afternoon. Highs around 80.Partly cloudy for the night with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. A warm day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with sunshine. Much lower humidity for the day. Some clouds overnight and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. A warm day with highs around 80 and not humid. Temperatures in the 70s for the evening and mild overnight with lows in the low 60s.

