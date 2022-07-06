Advertisement

Bullets that hit officers at Philadelphia July 4 show likely fired from far away

Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said Wednesday that two bullets...
Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said Wednesday that two bullets that grazed officers during a Fourth of July celebration may have been fired from a mile or more away.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say bullets that grazed two police officers during a Fourth of July fireworks show in Philadelphia and prompted an evacuation of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway likely were fired from far away.

Chief Inspector Frank Vanore of the Philadelphia Police Department told reporters Wednesday that one .40 caliber round “probably coming in a downward direction” hit the top of an officer’s hat.

At about the same time Monday night, an officer about 20 feet away was cut on the shoulder by a round from the same gun.

Vanore said they could have been fired from a mile or more away.

No arrests have been announced.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police.
VSP investigating July 4 crash in Rockingham County
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
File photo of police lights.
Man arrested after threats made toward Stanley Food Lion

Latest News

A member of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors has had his law license suspended by the...
Shenandoah County Supervisor has law license suspended
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
President Joe Biden gave a speech to iron workers in Ohio on Wednesday.
Biden in Ohio spotlights effort to rescue union pensions
Heavy rainfall in the Staunton area Wednesday.
Staunton storm
Defendant Eric Holder listens during opening statements in his murder trial, Wednesday, June...
Jury finds man guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle