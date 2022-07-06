Advertisement

Police received tip of planned Fourth of July mass shooting in Richmond, multiple arrests made

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will discuss these arrests Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will discuss these arrests Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police said they received a tip that prevented a planned mass shooting on July 4th.

RPD said this tip led to multiple arrests and the seizure of firearms.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will host a press conference discussing these arrests at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Richmond Police Headquarters.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police.
VSP investigating July 4 crash in Rockingham County
First arriving units found a single-story residence with heavy fire showing from the rear of...
Shenandoah home destroyed in fire on Sunday
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
File photo of police lights.
Man arrested after threats made toward Stanley Food Lion
THC edibles
UVA doctor unpacks harms of cannabis

Latest News

Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle may be able to save money on their highway use fee...
Enrollment now open for DMV’s new Mileage Choice Program
Birthdays and Anniversaries - July 5
Birthdays and Anniversaries - July 5
Overnight Forecast 7-5-22
Overnight Forecast 7-5-22
Planning Commission tables rezoning for Mauzy truck stop
Planning Commission tables rezoning for Mauzy truck stop