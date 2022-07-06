Power outages and damage after a severe storm

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Dominion Energy is reporting outages due to a severe storm that moved from Churchville, to Staunton, and then to Fishersville and Waynesboro. The video above has no sound, it’s the radar loop from Wednesday afternoon. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued.

Here’s a look at current outages:

Augusta: 584

Staunton: 4,325

To report an outage in your area, click here.

We appreciate all of your photos and details of the storm damage. Remember to only send us reports when it is safe to do so. Please include the location, a street or cross street. We send all of these reports to the National Weather Service.

This was a severe thunderstorm with multiple downbursts, and possibly a microburst. This is all straight-line wind damage, not a tornado.

Here’s a look at rainfall totals for the area: Rainfall in the one severe storm in Augusta County and Staunton ranged from 0.50″ to 2.45″ of rain. This led to ponding water and some flooded streets.

Joseph Botkin has a home weather station and lives in Staunton. He recorded a gust at 37mph winds, over 1.30″ inches of rain. Botkin says tree tops are broken out and limbs everywhere. “My weather station at one time displayed a rainfall rate of 7.00 inches per hour.”

We do not have any weather stations that have picked up higher gusts. But with the damage, this was multiple wind gusts of at least 60mph.

July 6, 2022 (whsv)

I’m out in Churchville, where this storm has hit hard. @WHSVnews @WHSVaubs The woman who lives here says she just heard a pop and part of the siding flew off. pic.twitter.com/I6STzzvzLR — Kayla Brooks (@WHSVkayla) July 6, 2022

Ooof- at least a 100 year old pine that came down in the storm today in Staunton

(Middlebrook Ave and Bridge ST. @NWS_BaltWash )

📸Ronald Cromer pic.twitter.com/exyK3he87T — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) July 7, 2022

Also trees down on Devon road in Staunton.@NWS_BaltWash pic.twitter.com/OiFgQu4L5A — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) July 6, 2022

Great timelapse from Tiffany Doss on one of the storms. I don't have a location though pic.twitter.com/3znnWlsae8 — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) July 6, 2022

