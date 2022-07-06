Registration opens for the 40th Charlottesville Women’s Four Miler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Women’s 4 Miler is getting ready for its 40th anniversary.

The race started off as the only women’s race in the Charlottesville area. Now, 40 years later, the event’s organizers says it is still the only option in town to run or walk solely with women.

“When my parents started it, there was no women’s races in Charlottesville,” Director Audrey Sackson said. “And there was not a race that had the roads closed yet.”

Sackson’s parents, Cynthia and Mark Lorenzoni founded Ragged Mountain Running and Walking Shop 40 years ago. They also created the Charlottesville Women’s 4 Miler.

“My mom was doing road races all over the country, and there wasn’t that many female-focused ones. And so this was a really nice opportunity just to kind of have women support each other out there running and walking, and the men are volunteering and cheering on. It’s just kind of all about them for a day,” Sackson said.

Now, Sacksonc owns the store with her brother and she directs the race.

“This is the first year we’ll be back on the road since 2019,” she said. “We’ve been partnering with the UVA Breast Care Center for years now. And so the money will go back towards them.”

She says the race tends to bring in around $50,000 to $100,000 each year, and can get up to $450,000. This year should be strong too, with more than 350 people registered. Registration just opened Friday, July 1.

If you want to register, you can go here and more information about the race can be found here. The race is the Saturday of Labor Day weekend.

