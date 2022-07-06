Shenandoah County partners with Shentel for broadband expansion project

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors signed a contract with Shentel last week for a partnership to expand broadband connectivity across the county, providing nearly universal high-speed internet access.

The project will cost a total of $32,909,897 to complete. Shentel will pay over half the costs, chipping in $17,030,872 for the project.

The remaining cost will be covered by a $12,176,662 grant the county received from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and $3,702,363 of the County’s American Rescue Plan funds.

Jenna French is the Economic Development and Tourism Director for Shenandoah County. She said that making sure all county residents have internet access has been a top priority for the county.

“It really touches almost every point of our lives so having this access to everybody really provides, hopefully, better equity to all of our residents throughout the county whether they choose to live in the more populated areas or the remote areas of our county,” said French.

Shentel plans to begin installing fiber optic cables throughout the county by August. It said that the project will connect 4,139 additional locations to high-speed internet.

“Shentel has been a part of our community for over 50 years so it meant a lot to us to be able to not only provide this asset to our residents here within the county but to be able to support a local existing business in the process of doing so,” said French.

Shentel estimates the project will be complete within two years.

