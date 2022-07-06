TSA hosting officer recruitment events for Charlottesville-Albemarle and Shenandoah Valley airports

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Transportation Security Administration screens millions of airline passengers and their belongings each day, and the organization is actively recruiting more officers at the Charlottesville-Albemarle and Shenandoah Valley Airport.

Both full and part-time positions are available at the Charlottesville-Albemarle airport, while there are only part-time positions at Shenandoah Valley.

A spokesperson for the Northeast region of the TSA tells WHSV that filling these positions is critical to keep everyone at airports safe, especially during the busiest travel season in years.

“They perform a super valuable service to our country, they make sure that people who are boarding planes are getting on with their belongings and nothing that could cause a catastrophic incident on a plane,” TSA Northeast spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

Anyone interested in becoming a TSA officer does not need former experience in security in law enforcement, and you can find out more details about the job by visiting one of the three informational sessions below, or by clicking here.

July 8th at Grottoes Town Hall 601 Dogwood Avenue, Grottoes 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

August 5th at Northside Library 705 Rio Road, Charlottesville 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

September 23rd at Massanutten Regional Library, 174 S. Main Street, Harrisonburg 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

