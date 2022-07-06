Advertisement

TSA hosting officer recruitment events for Charlottesville-Albemarle and Shenandoah Valley airports

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Transportation Security Administration screens millions of airline passengers and their belongings each day, and the organization is actively recruiting more officers at the Charlottesville-Albemarle and Shenandoah Valley Airport.

Both full and part-time positions are available at the Charlottesville-Albemarle airport, while there are only part-time positions at Shenandoah Valley.

A spokesperson for the Northeast region of the TSA tells WHSV that filling these positions is critical to keep everyone at airports safe, especially during the busiest travel season in years.

“They perform a super valuable service to our country, they make sure that people who are boarding planes are getting on with their belongings and nothing that could cause a catastrophic incident on a plane,” TSA Northeast spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

Anyone interested in becoming a TSA officer does not need former experience in security in law enforcement, and you can find out more details about the job by visiting one of the three informational sessions below, or by clicking here.

  • July 8th at Grottoes Town Hall 601 Dogwood Avenue, Grottoes 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • August 5th at Northside Library 705 Rio Road, Charlottesville 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • September 23rd at Massanutten Regional Library, 174 S. Main Street, Harrisonburg 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police.
VSP investigating July 4 crash in Rockingham County
First arriving units found a single-story residence with heavy fire showing from the rear of...
Shenandoah home destroyed in fire on Sunday
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
File photo of police lights.
Man arrested after threats made toward Stanley Food Lion
THC edibles
UVA doctor unpacks harms of cannabis

Latest News

The department said Brooklyn Collins, Malcolm Emswiler and Makenna Hardy did a fabulous job...
Broadway lifeguards recognized for helping unresponsive male
CW Williams playing on new pickleball courts at Ridgeview Park.
Waynesboro’s Ridgeview Park adds pickleball courts
Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle may be able to save money on their highway use fee...
Enrollment now open for DMV’s new Mileage Choice Program
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will discuss these arrests Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.
Police received tip of planned Fourth of July mass shooting in Richmond, multiple arrests made