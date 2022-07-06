Waynesboro PD arrests three in alleged theft ring

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested 47-year-old Allen Wayne Shull of Waynesboro, 39-year-old Anthony Khristopher Geer of Waynesboro, and 25-year-old James Austin McClaugherty with no fixed address, from a month-long investigation into an alleged theft ring and other related crimes.

Over the last month, the Waynesboro Police Department has investigated multiple thefts from various business and construction sites.

Throughout these investigations, Waynesboro Police Officers placed additional charges against Shull and Geer for alleged narcotics possession resulting from the lawful execution of search warrants surrounding the investigation into the theft ring.

Shull, Geer, and McClaugherty are being held in the Middle River Regional Jail without bond and are each charged with the following alleged offenses:

Allen Wayne Shull

(Misdemeanor) 18.2-137- Intentionally destroy, deface, or damage property less than $1,000.00.

(Misdemeanor) 18.2-96- Steal property valued less than $1,000.00

(Felony) 18.2-95- Steal a motor vehicle valued at $1,000.00 or more

(Felony) 18.2-108- Buy or receive from another person stolen goods (4-wheeler) valued at $1,000.00 or more, knowing such property to have been stolen.

(Felony) 18.2-308.4- While unlawfully possessing a controlled substance classified in Schedule l or ll of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm.

(Felony) 18.2-308.2- Knowingly and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a felony

(Felony) 18.2-250- Knowingly or intentionally possess a controlled substance classified as Schedule l or ll not obtained directly from or pursuant to a valid prescription or order of a practitioner while acting in the course of a professional practice

James Austin McClaugherty

(Felony) 18.2-108- Buy or receive from another person stolen goods or property (4-wheeler) valued at $1,000.00 or more, knowing such property to have been stolen

Anthony Kristopher Geer

(Misdemeanor) 18.2-137- Intentionally destroy, deface, or damage property less than $1,000.00

(Felony) 18.2-95- Steal property valued at $1,000.00 or more

(Felony) 18.2-91- Enter in the nighttime a building permanently affixed to reality with the intent to commit larceny, assault, and battery, or a felony other than murder, rape, robbery, or arson.

(Felony) 18.2-308.2- Knowingly and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a felony

(Felony) 18.2-250- Knowingly or intentionally possess a controlled substance classified as Schedule l or ll not obtained directly from or pursuant to a valid prescription or order of a practitioner while acting in the course of a professional practice

