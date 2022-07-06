Advertisement

Waynesboro’s Ridgeview Park adds pickleball courts

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - After about a year and a half in the making, Waynesboro Parks and Recreation is welcoming all pickleball players to Ridgeview Park. The game has seen growing interest across the country, with 4.8 million players in the U.S.

The four new courts are thanks in part to a member of the department’s commission who loved the game in his former town and wanted to bring it to the city.

“When you move to a place you want to participate not dominate. But I came from a place that had a lot of pickleball players and just really did enjoy it and found it was hard for us in Waynesboro to find a place to play,” Waynesboro Parks and Rec Commission Member C.W. Williams said.

Over the course of 18 months, commission members sought out tips from other facilities that already have pickleball, and ways to convert the already existing tennis courts at Ridgeview to a third of their size.

The courts were opened at the end of June, and Williams is glad to see the growing sport make its way to Waynesboro and its residents of all ages.

“A lot of people stereotype it that it’s older people. But I assure you, I have played against kids 12 years old, I have played against college kids and I have had my butt handed to me by college kids. It’s a good sport,” Williams said.

The courts are available for first-come-first-serve use, and you can find more information on the Waynesboro Parks and Recreation website.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police.
VSP investigating July 4 crash in Rockingham County
First arriving units found a single-story residence with heavy fire showing from the rear of...
Shenandoah home destroyed in fire on Sunday
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
File photo of police lights.
Man arrested after threats made toward Stanley Food Lion
THC edibles
UVA doctor unpacks harms of cannabis

Latest News

The department said Brooklyn Collins, Malcolm Emswiler and Makenna Hardy did a fabulous job...
Broadway lifeguards recognized for helping unresponsive male
Both full and part-time positions are available at the Charlottesville-Albemarle airport, while...
TSA hosting officer recruitment events for Charlottesville-Albemarle and Shenandoah Valley airports
Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle may be able to save money on their highway use fee...
Enrollment now open for DMV’s new Mileage Choice Program
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will discuss these arrests Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.
Police received tip of planned Fourth of July mass shooting in Richmond, multiple arrests made