Waynesboro’s Ridgeview Park adds pickleball courts

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - After about a year and a half in the making, Waynesboro Parks and Recreation is welcoming all pickleball players to Ridgeview Park. The game has seen growing interest across the country, with 4.8 million players in the U.S.

The four new courts are thanks in part to a member of the department’s commission who loved the game in his former town and wanted to bring it to the city.

“When you move to a place you want to participate not dominate. But I came from a place that had a lot of pickleball players and just really did enjoy it and found it was hard for us in Waynesboro to find a place to play,” Waynesboro Parks and Rec Commission Member C.W. Williams said.

Over the course of 18 months, commission members sought out tips from other facilities that already have pickleball, and ways to convert the already existing tennis courts at Ridgeview to a third of their size.

The courts were opened at the end of June, and Williams is glad to see the growing sport make its way to Waynesboro and its residents of all ages.

“A lot of people stereotype it that it’s older people. But I assure you, I have played against kids 12 years old, I have played against college kids and I have had my butt handed to me by college kids. It’s a good sport,” Williams said.

The courts are available for first-come-first-serve use, and you can find more information on the Waynesboro Parks and Recreation website.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.