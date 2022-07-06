Youngkin orders flags lowered to honor July 4th parade shooting victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered the United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half staff this week in honor of the victims of the July 4th shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

The governor’s order stated the following:

Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Highland Park, Illinois on Independence Day, July 4, 2022.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset, Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Ordered on this, the 6th day of July, 2022.

