4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says

The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to dress up like superheroes to wish him goodbye.(Provided by Family)
By Amber Stegall and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - The parents of a Texas child currently on life support are asking for prayers during a difficult time.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office reports it found 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt unconscious in a swimming pool on July 2.

KCBD reports the 4-year-old was taken to the Covenant Medical Center by emergency services, but his mother shared on social media that the family has “chosen to support the life his body has left and salvage as many organs to donate them.”

The family said a memorial account had been set up at Plains Capital Bank to help with funeral expenses. They are also asking for all superheroes to attend their superhero child’s final mission with a Friday gathering at Maxey Park.

