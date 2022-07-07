48-unit apartment building to be built in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - A new housing development is coming to Woodstock. On Tuesday, the town council approved a special use permit from 752 South Main Street LLC for a special use permit to construct a 48-unit apartment building.

The developer will build a four-story apartment building on South Main Street at the current Naked Bear RV Service and Repair location. The first floor of the building will be a commercial space with the other three floors containing studio and two-bedroom apartments. It will also have a rooftop common area.

The town said that the development will fill a need in the area.

“Our comprehensive plan speaks about having a range of housing options to fit our current and future needs, so this will certainly fill a niche of housing stock that we don’t have presently within Woodstock. We think that will be a net benefit for Woodstock,” said Woodstock Town Manager Aaron Grisdale.

Grisdale said that the developer reached out to several of the major employers in the town to see if the project would meet the needs of their employees. He said employers expressed the need for this type of housing.

“The housing market is very tight here within the Woodstock area, so I think this will add that capacity here within Woodstock to allow for people here to hopefully live and work within the same community,” said Grisdale.

A representative for the developer told WHSV on Thursday that the goal is to have the project complete within two years.

