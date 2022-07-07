Advertisement

48-unit apartment building to be built in Woodstock

The developer will build a four-story apartment building on South Main Street at the current...
The developer will build a four-story apartment building on South Main Street at the current Naked Bear RV Service and Repair location.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - A new housing development is coming to Woodstock. On Tuesday, the town council approved a special use permit from 752 South Main Street LLC for a special use permit to construct a 48-unit apartment building.

The developer will build a four-story apartment building on South Main Street at the current Naked Bear RV Service and Repair location. The first floor of the building will be a commercial space with the other three floors containing studio and two-bedroom apartments. It will also have a rooftop common area.

The town said that the development will fill a need in the area.

“Our comprehensive plan speaks about having a range of housing options to fit our current and future needs, so this will certainly fill a niche of housing stock that we don’t have presently within Woodstock. We think that will be a net benefit for Woodstock,” said Woodstock Town Manager Aaron Grisdale.

Grisdale said that the developer reached out to several of the major employers in the town to see if the project would meet the needs of their employees. He said employers expressed the need for this type of housing.

“The housing market is very tight here within the Woodstock area, so I think this will add that capacity here within Woodstock to allow for people here to hopefully live and work within the same community,” said Grisdale.

A representative for the developer told WHSV on Thursday that the goal is to have the project complete within two years.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominion Energy is reporting outages due to a storm in the Staunton area.
Power outages and damage after a severe storm
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police release name of man who died in Raleigh County officer-involved shooting
Waynesboro Police Officers placed additional charges against Shull and Geer (top) for alleged...
Waynesboro PD arrests three in alleged theft ring
Jamie Lynn Ferguson, accused of being part of the January 2021 DC Capitol riot
Henry County woman signs plea agreement for charge in connection with January 6

Latest News

The RAM clinic in Luray will be July 9-10.
Free medical, dental and vision care coming to Luray High School this weekend
In May of 2017, a Shenandoah County woman and two of her young children were stabbed multiple...
Five years later: Woman recounts Edinburg park stabbing
VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad...
Richmond police: Woman shoots at panhandler who hit her with chair
(Source: MGN)
Valley man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after dual crashes in Waynesboro