Area of Linda Lane reopened after gas leak incident

HFD
HFD(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Linda Ln between E Market Street and Country Club Road has reopened after a gas leak.

According to Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia, they received a call around 12:15 for a gas line being struck on Linda Ln in the area of Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

Crews had the leak under control after about an hour. No injuries were reported. The Tropical Smoothie location has reopened for business.

Tobia said he doesn’t know what exactly happened but added there was a work crew in the area (not the city’s) when the line was struck.

Columbia Gas is still on location to make repairs. Chief Tobia advises drivers to be cautious when driving through that area.

