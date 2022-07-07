Advertisement

Chicken truck crash causing delays on Kratzer Road

The driver was not injured.
The driver was not injured.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police said a truck hauling chickens that ran off the roadway and collided into a power pole. The driver was not injured.

On Rt. 753 (Kratzer Rd) in the Rockingham County at Irish Path; Rt. 720E/W (Rockingham County), motorists can expect potential delays in this area from 12:19 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. due to maintenance activities.

All east lanes are closed. All west lanes are closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

