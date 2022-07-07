Free medical, dental and vision care coming to Luray High School this weekend

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - If you are in need of medical, dental, or vision care, the Remote Area Medical (RAM) is coming to Luray this weekend, July 9 and July 10.

All RAM services at the two-day clinic are free and are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Dental services available at the clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, and dental X-rays. Eye care includes eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, and eyeglasses made on-site.

General medical exams and women’s health exams will also be available, including mammograms on Saturday, July 9.

HIV testing, HCV testing, and COVID-19 vaccines are offered, as well as Narcan training for overdoses.

“We will keep accepting people until all the spots that our doctors can see are full,” Kim Faulkinburg, a Clinic Coordinator with RAM, said. “We’ve seen a lot of patients at our clinics recently and I expect we will continue to see that.”

The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday night, July 8, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

RAM will not ask for a patient’s ID, social security number, income information, or insurance information. Due to time constraints, patients should choose between dental and vision services.

While RAM does not ask any qualifying questions, Faulkinburg said they do ask for your time. She advises people to come prepared with food, water, necessary medications, and something to keep themselves busy.

“It will be a long day, but we’ve got some really high-quality providers that will offer some great care,” she said.

“There will be four staff members on site. Everyone else will be a volunteer, so all our doctors are volunteers,” Faulkinburg said. “They are all local providers from the central Virginia area.”

All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.