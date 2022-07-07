Advertisement

Gov. Jim Justice proposes 10% personal income tax cut

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is proposing a permanent 10% reduction in the personal income tax after the state ended the fiscal year with a record $1.3 billion surplus.

The Republican governor says he plans to call a special session of the Legislature during its interim meetings from July 24 to 26 to address the tax cut.

It’s the third time a personal income tax cut has been proposed in the past year. The other two attempts failed.

Justice says it’s a way for residents to deal with inflation, including the high cost of gasoline, while hoping to lure more businesses into the state.

