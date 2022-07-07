Harrisonburg church hosting kids camp to connect with community first responders

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A local church is honoring local first responders in a creative way and giving kids the chance to meet them and learn about their jobs.

New Beginnings Church in Harrisonburg is hosting a first-of-its-kind camp July 11 through 15, featuring members of local fire, police, and branches of the armed services.

Campers will be able to see the equipment and skills the first responders use daily. The lead pastor for New Beginnings says although the camp is geared around fun activities, it’s more importantly about putting a face and a story with those who serve local communities.

“We love our first responders and the people that are here to keep us safe and so we want kids to get to know who they are that they’re real people and that they love them so it’s great it’ll be a great time,” NBC Pastor Drew Price said.

NBC is still looking for volunteers and campers who are interested in participating. To learn more or sign up, click here.

