HCPS Family Resource Center finds new home on S. Main Street

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public School’s Family Resource Center and Welcome Center has been helping families and students around the Friendly City since the early 2000s but was constantly changing locations.

The Welcome Center, previously the Intake Center, started in a trailer at the old Harrisonburg High School parking lot, moved to several other schools around the city, and has now landed itself a 10-year lease on S. Main Street.

The building is in the process of becoming a “one-stop-shop.” The Welcome Center can be found on the first floor, and soon enough, the Family and Community Engagement Department will move from the Central Office to the second floor.

“The Welcome Center is a service that is provided for all of our families but very specifically designed for our families that need language support,” Laura Feichtinger McGrath, Director of English Language Services and Title III at HCPS, said. “They can get language support for the entire registration process for the whole family.”

Feichtinger McGrath said enrolling a child in school entails a lot of paperwork, which can be overwhelming for families that are not native English speakers. All Pre-K and kindergarten registrations are done at the Welcome Center.

Once the Family and Community Engagement Department moves upstairs, Feichtinger McGrath said it will have speakers of Tigrinya, Swahili, Arabic, Kurdish, Ukrainian, Russian, Spanish, and English all under one roof.

“[Our family liasons] provide a bridge from our families to our schools, and our schools to our families to help families negotiate school, but also to be able to support the whole family that is supporting our students,” Feichtinger McGrath said.

The Family Resource Center isn’t done growing just yet. The building was formerly the Sentara Sleep Center, so it has several small rooms with restrooms that worked perfectly to serve as a health clinic for students.

“If a family comes in and doesn’t have their immunizations yet, they could get them and also connect with someone who can help them find a primary care doctor,” Feichtinger McGrath said.

The health clinic is in the early stages and is working to find community partners. The goal is for it to be open in 2023.

Feichtinger McGrath said it will also add a clothing closet. She said the people who work at the Family Resource Center want it to be a space to address the needs of all students and their families.

“If you need some clothes, we have some. You need some English classes? We’ve got that. You need some computer classes? We have that too,” Feichtinger McGrath said. “Our plan is comprehensive.”

The HCPS Family Resource Center is located at 640 S. Main Street in Harrisonburg.

