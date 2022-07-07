Local doctor stresses importance of quality sleep

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Recently, the American Heart Association added sleep to the list of essentials to maintaining a healthy cardiovascular system.

Aside from heart health, experts say everyone should be getting 7-9 hours of sleep each night.

“When you don’t get good quality sleep at night all of these features get worse which means you can develop high blood pressure, you can develop heart disease and you can have problem with anxiety, depression, develop problems with obesity insomnia and all different kinds of diseases,” Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui explained.

Dr. Siddiqui says acute sleep loss can be made up for but chronic sleep loss can have more serious effects. She says to establish a sleep routine to get good quality sleep.

“It is really really vital that you go to bed around the same time,” Dr. Siddiqui said. “Don’t vary your sleep and wakeup time more than half an hour. Make your room conducive for sleep meaning don’t use your devices in the bed. Make it a more comfortable with your temperature and environment. No arguments in bed, so you are able to get good quality sleep.”

