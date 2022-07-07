Advertisement

Long clean-up process begins in Staunton after Wednesday’s storms

Numerous trees were down from Wednesday's storm in Staunton
Numerous trees were down from Wednesday's storm in Staunton(Nina Herron)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday afternoon, Staunton got hit by a strong storm. Gypsy Hill Park had just a tiny fraction of the damage of what there is to clean up. This was not your average summer afternoon storm.

The clean-up process mainly got underway Thursday as numerous trees were knocked over from the storm’s straight-line winds.

“We are working very closely with Dominion Power and other utility providers to get the power restored and to get the streets open on our part to make sure that all of our city services, trash, and otherwise are operating and that’s underway,” said Jeff Johnston, director of City of Staunton Public Works.

Areas in and around Gypsy Hill Park were some of the areas hardest hit by Wednesday’s storm but other neighborhoods were hit too. A family that lives on Garland Avenue had parts of a tree that went through the roof of their home.

Parts of tree branches from Wednesday's storm went through the roof of a bedroom in Staunton
Parts of tree branches from Wednesday's storm went through the roof of a bedroom in Staunton(Jennifer Bosserman)

“We were coming home trying to beat the storm and that’s when the hail hit so we made it to our driveway, sat in the car, it shook the car while we had almost quarter-size hail and when it passed we came back here and saw this tree through our roof,” said Jennifer Bosserman, owner of the damaged home.

The tree went through her daughter’s bedroom. Bosserman said nobody was home except their dogs and they were crated in the living room.

For Bosserman and the rest of the city, clean-up will be a lengthy process.

“We’re going to be staying in a hotel for a little while,” said Bosserman.

Jeff Johnston said it will be many months before the city is done cleaning up after the storm.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominion Energy is reporting outages due to a storm in the Staunton area.
Power outages and damage after a severe storm
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police release name of man who died in Raleigh County officer-involved shooting
Waynesboro Police Officers placed additional charges against Shull and Geer (top) for alleged...
Waynesboro PD arrests three in alleged theft ring
Jamie Lynn Ferguson, accused of being part of the January 2021 DC Capitol riot
Henry County woman signs plea agreement for charge in connection with January 6

Latest News

The developer will build a four-story apartment building on South Main Street at the current...
48-unit apartment building to be built in Woodstock
The RAM clinic in Luray will be July 9-10.
Free medical, dental and vision care coming to Luray High School this weekend
In May of 2017, a Shenandoah County woman and two of her young children were stabbed multiple...
Five years later: Woman recounts Edinburg park stabbing
VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad...
Richmond police: Woman shoots at panhandler who hit her with chair
(Source: MGN)
Valley man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after dual crashes in Waynesboro