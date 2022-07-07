Long clean-up process begins in Staunton after Wednesday’s storms

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday afternoon, Staunton got hit by a strong storm. Gypsy Hill Park had just a tiny fraction of the damage of what there is to clean up. This was not your average summer afternoon storm.

The clean-up process mainly got underway Thursday as numerous trees were knocked over from the storm’s straight-line winds.

“We are working very closely with Dominion Power and other utility providers to get the power restored and to get the streets open on our part to make sure that all of our city services, trash, and otherwise are operating and that’s underway,” said Jeff Johnston, director of City of Staunton Public Works.

Areas in and around Gypsy Hill Park were some of the areas hardest hit by Wednesday’s storm but other neighborhoods were hit too. A family that lives on Garland Avenue had parts of a tree that went through the roof of their home.

Parts of tree branches from Wednesday's storm went through the roof of a bedroom in Staunton (Jennifer Bosserman)

“We were coming home trying to beat the storm and that’s when the hail hit so we made it to our driveway, sat in the car, it shook the car while we had almost quarter-size hail and when it passed we came back here and saw this tree through our roof,” said Jennifer Bosserman, owner of the damaged home.

The tree went through her daughter’s bedroom. Bosserman said nobody was home except their dogs and they were crated in the living room.

For Bosserman and the rest of the city, clean-up will be a lengthy process.

“We’re going to be staying in a hotel for a little while,” said Bosserman.

Jeff Johnston said it will be many months before the city is done cleaning up after the storm.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.