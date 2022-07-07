Sentara Health providing $5M to nonprofits, $300K to central Virginia

ALBEMALRE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Several organizations in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley are getting funds from Sentara Health System.

“Through the Sentara Healthier Communities Fund, Sentara is investing $5 million in 71 organizations,” Sentara Martha Jefferson Foundation President & Executive Director Kimberly Skelly said.

This includes organizations in the Charlottesville area like Meals On Wheels, Girls On The Run, Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, and The Women’s Initiative.

“We are making a grant towards the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, which will help them create a workforce development position so they’ll have someone in the community to help residents in West Haven and other communities around Charlottesville find pathways to successful careers,” Skelly said.

Behavioral health, food, and housing insecurity are all things this money is designed to tackle. The giving is still going on, and there’s a chance for other nonprofits to join in.

“This was our spring grant round, which was opened in March, and grant awards have just been made. So we’ll be making making good on those promises in the coming weeks,” Skelly said.

The fall grants portal is open through July 15.

