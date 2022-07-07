Advertisement

Sentara Health providing $5M to nonprofits, $300K to central Virginia

SMJH entrance (FILE)
SMJH entrance (FILE)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMALRE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Several organizations in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley are getting funds from Sentara Health System.

“Through the Sentara Healthier Communities Fund, Sentara is investing $5 million in 71 organizations,” Sentara Martha Jefferson Foundation President & Executive Director Kimberly Skelly said.

This includes organizations in the Charlottesville area like Meals On Wheels, Girls On The Run, Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, and The Women’s Initiative.

“We are making a grant towards the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, which will help them create a workforce development position so they’ll have someone in the community to help residents in West Haven and other communities around Charlottesville find pathways to successful careers,” Skelly said.

Behavioral health, food, and housing insecurity are all things this money is designed to tackle. The giving is still going on, and there’s a chance for other nonprofits to join in.

“This was our spring grant round, which was opened in March, and grant awards have just been made. So we’ll be making making good on those promises in the coming weeks,” Skelly said.

The fall grants portal is open through July 15.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Dominion Energy is reporting outages due to a storm in the Staunton area.
Power outages and damage after a severe storm
Jamie Lynn Ferguson, accused of being part of the January 2021 DC Capitol riot
Henry County woman signs plea agreement for charge in connection with January 6
All occupants of the vehicle were flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment.
VSP investigating serious crash in Rockingham County
Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police release name of man who died in Raleigh County officer-involved shooting
Most City of Staunton offices and facilities remain open, while many parks and recreation...
Staunton programs impacted by severe thunderstorm

Latest News

Morning Weather Forecast July 8
Morning Weather Forecast July 8
Overnight forecast 7-7-22
Overnight forecast 7-7-22
VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad...
Richmond police: Woman shoots at panhandler who hit her with chair
Free medical, dental and vision care coming to Luray High School this weekend
Free medical, dental and vision care coming to Luray High School this weekend
July 8-9, 2022
Flooding/Flash Flooding Possible Friday night-Saturday morning