Sidewalk work to begin along South Main St. near City Hall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sidewalk repairs will begin next week on the west side of South Main Street from City Hall to Bruce Street as part of continued Downtown beautification efforts.

Construction will begin Monday, July 11, with temporary sidewalk closures. Pedestrian traffic will detour to the east side of the street until the project is completed.

The improvements will replace the existing concrete with the same decorative brick located next to City Hall.

The sidewalk project is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

