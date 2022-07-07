Staunton programs impacted by severe thunderstorm

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Most City of Staunton offices and facilities remain open, while many parks and recreation programs are canceled Thursday due to residual impact and cleanup from severe thunderstorms that swept through the area on Wednesday afternoon.

Camp Staunton is operating on a normal schedule, and pickup and drop-off will occur at the Gypsy Hill Park Garden Center.

Refuse Collection

Refuse pickup will continue as normal.

Recycling Center Hours

The Recycling is currently open for walk-up traffic and will permit vehicles as cleanup in the area allows. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parks and Recreation

The main offices of the Department of Parks and Recreation, located at Montgomery Hall Park, will be closed Thursday. Gypsy Hill Park and Montgomery Hall Park pools are both closed.

Constitution Avenue, which runs through Gypsy Hill Park, is closed for tree cleanup and removal, and while Montgomery Hall Park Road is open, patrons are asked to avoid the area as cleanup and repair continues.

Cleanup

Downed trees or other issues in the public right of way can be reported to the Department of Public Works at 540.332.3892. Power outages and downed power lines should be reported to Dominion Energy at 1.866.DOM.HELP (1.866.366.4357).

Streets will continue to be opened as trees and power lines are cleared out of the street, and drivers should be aware of cleanup crews and pay attention to signs and cones diverting traffic.

Library Hours

The Staunton Public Library will operate on its normal schedule today from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The outdoor book drop is open for returns, and digital books and other online resources are available 24/7 at www.StauntonLibrary.org.

Shop & Dine Out in Downtown

Beverley Street closure for Shop & Dine Out in Downtown is scheduled to occur at its normal time, beginning Friday at 4:30 p.m. through Monday at 7:30 a.m.

Administrative Office Hours

The City of Staunton’s administrative offices will be open Thursday.

