TRAFFIC ALERT: MM247 closing for bridge repairs Wednesday night through Thursday morning
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Beginning Wednesday night at 10 p.m., all northbound lanes of I-81 will shut down at MM 247 near E. Market Street in Harrisonburg until 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
According to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center, this is happening due to bridge repairs, but a detour will be set up for motorists.
Use caution in this area, and be aware of signage.
