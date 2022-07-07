TRAFFIC ALERT: MM247 closing for bridge repairs Wednesday night through Thursday morning

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Beginning Wednesday night at 10 p.m., all northbound lanes of I-81 will shut down at MM 247 near E. Market Street in Harrisonburg until 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center, this is happening due to bridge repairs, but a detour will be set up for motorists.

Use caution in this area, and be aware of signage.

