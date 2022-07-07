Valley man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after dual crashes in Waynesboro

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two crashes, one right after another on Oct. 14, 2021, led to the death of a Waynesboro woman.

The first crash was between a motorcycle and a minivan. The second was between a pedestrian and a car.

The motorcyclist and the driver of the second car, Fredrick Palka, survived. The driver of the minivan, Christina Royston, did not.

Palka was in Waynesboro Circuit Court Thursday, July 7 for two charges: driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter. The jury returned a verdict of guilty on both charges at around 5 p.m.

Royston was driving home when her minivan collided with a motorcycle on 1800 block of East Main Street in Waynesboro. The two engaged in an argument in the street. Other drivers called 911 after witnessing the altercation and realizing there had been a crash.

Not long after, while the argument was still going on, Palka was driving through the area, headed home after work. His attorneys said in court he drives that route about six times a week; it’s his usual route.

He told law enforcement officers that night he’d had four shots of liquor after leaving work in Crozet. He failed a field sobriety test, and his BAC was later tested more than two hours after the crash at .19. Officers at the scene testified he seemed composed and not what would be expected for almost .2 BAC.

Palka told officers he didn’t see Royston until she was on his windshield. He pulled over and called 911.

The commonwealth argued that other drivers were able to see the motorcycle in the road, even though it was dark. Many witnesses testified they didn’t see the people until they were closer to the scene.

The defense also brought up evidence that was being withheld from the jury: Royston’s toxicology report. Her cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and extremities, which is consistent with the crash.

However, amphetamines, THC and alcohol were found in her blood.

The court decided that evidence wasn’t admissible during a preliminary hearing, so it wasn’t heard in court. When the jury was out of the room, the defense argued Thursday that those facts played a role in Royston’s death as well. They said it would have played a role in the initial crash, as well as in the argument that followed.

The defense argued Palka couldn’t see the two in the street, and the drinks he had before leaving work didn’t impact his driving.

By finding him guilty of involuntary manslaughter, the jury concluded:

1. Palka was driving that night.

2. He was drink, and that fact impaired his driving.

3. Him being drunk caused Royston’s death.

Sentencing will come later.

